LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 897,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

