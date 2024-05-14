LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
