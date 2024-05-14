Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 49,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,167% compared to the average volume of 940 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 318.2 %

Shares of FFIE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,774,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690,316. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

