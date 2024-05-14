Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.51 or 0.99836422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028819 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.