Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $256.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.02. 89,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average is $234.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $263.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

