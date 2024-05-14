GXO Logistics’ (GXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.46.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 233,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 489,369 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

