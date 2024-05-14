Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 1,165,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares in the company, valued at $85,001,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock valued at $104,795,772. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

