JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. 296,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,417. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $140.43 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.