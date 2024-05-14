HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 13,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,205. The company has a market cap of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.96% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

