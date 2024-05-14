Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Argus

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 539,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

