Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,821.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.