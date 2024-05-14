JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.21. 484,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,274. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.50 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

