Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.22. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 987,604 shares trading hands.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

The company has a market cap of $975.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

