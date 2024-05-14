Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.48. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 11,621,154 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 271.9% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 552,680 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 404,068 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 172.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 300,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $15,635,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

