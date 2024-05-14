AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $210.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $198.90 and last traded at $197.65, with a volume of 12172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.81.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

