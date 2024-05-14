Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.40 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.9 %

JACK traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

