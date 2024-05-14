Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $871,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 633,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,263. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

