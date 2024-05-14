UBS Group Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. 245,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,679. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

