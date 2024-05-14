Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,589. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

