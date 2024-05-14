Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 4,784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,345. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

