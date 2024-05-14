Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 40,370 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

