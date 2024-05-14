Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 219,651 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 394,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,380 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 92,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

