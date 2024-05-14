Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 205. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Team Internet Group traded as high as GBX 158.60 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 158.20 ($1.99), with a volume of 974658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.95).

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.22. The firm has a market cap of £395.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.