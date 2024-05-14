Hedera Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $86.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.77072 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10927631 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $75,640,792.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

