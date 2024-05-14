Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,835 shares of company stock worth $315,682 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 71,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,830. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

