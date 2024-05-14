Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after buying an additional 282,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after buying an additional 350,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,712. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

