Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

