iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.69. 358,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

