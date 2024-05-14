Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 204 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CZA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $101.69.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.