Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 465,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,319. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

