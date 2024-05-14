Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 128 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $176.32. 60,883,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,217,281. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.