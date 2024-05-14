Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 4,409 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

