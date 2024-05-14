TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 535,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 780,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,372. TOP Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

