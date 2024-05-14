Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Decreases By 17.4%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 20,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,525. The company has a market cap of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

