Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

