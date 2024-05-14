Short Interest in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Expands By 27.6%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Transphorm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAN remained flat at $4.90 during trading on Tuesday. 74,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 177.91% and a negative return on equity of 149.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transphorm by 4.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transphorm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transphorm by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Articles

