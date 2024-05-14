Pacific Sun Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000.

Shares of RSPF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $268.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

