LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 744,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $601,880 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

LendingTree Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TREE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,920. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $624.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

