Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 1,238 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,080,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,626,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,876,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000.

ARKW traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.83. 173,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,056. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

