Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 46.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.03 on Tuesday, reaching $632.22. The stock had a trading volume of 318,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,120. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

