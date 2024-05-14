Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,522 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

TTE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,073. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

