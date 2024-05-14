Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,040 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179,486. The stock has a market cap of $778.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

