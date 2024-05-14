Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

ATO stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

