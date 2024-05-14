Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,735 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Chemed worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,727,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Chemed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 311,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemed by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,513,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

