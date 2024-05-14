NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NetApp worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 689.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 702,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 594,323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 571,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. 1,394,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.