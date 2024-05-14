Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of CDW worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.39. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

