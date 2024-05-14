Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Garmin by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

GRMN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.09. 175,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $170.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

