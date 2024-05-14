EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

