General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.02. 3,056,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

