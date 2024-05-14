Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. 39,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

