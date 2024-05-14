LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets lowered LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.16. 40,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

